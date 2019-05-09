VWOs should speak with one voice to be effective

Stigmatisation knows no bounds, with different segments of society encountering similar experiences (3 in 4 with dementia feel lonely, rejected: Survey, April 30).

People with disabilities or suffering from mental health issues are often subjected to discrimination.

And this can extend to their caregivers as well.

As a result, their quality of life is affected and this could result in poorer outcomes.

Lack of exposure or fear may contribute to the level of stigma towards this community.

Being inclusive requires us to find commonalities. Like us, people with inborn or acquired disabilities share similar needs for compassion, empathy, and kindness.

Tapping these values will bridge the differences between us and strengthen our social fabric.

Already, most voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) advocate against stigmatisation.

What is missing is a shared ideology among VWOs. This requires a platform for VWOs to negotiate and promote common interests. Together, VWOs can be a greater voice for the betterment of society.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow