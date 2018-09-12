Vital to look at online info critically

The report aptly portrayed cyber warfare as an "endless form of a chess game" and as "peacetime warfare" (In the cyber world, there is no peacetime; Sept 5).

It shows how Singapore will continue to face cyber-security threats domestically and externally.

While embracing the power of cyberspace technologies in our lives, the dependency of our nation on the technical ecosystem will inevitably continue to expose us to these threats.

Outright falsehoods online can now spread to many and can destabilise communal relations. While subtle, such sustained attempts over time might cause small nations to succumb to fighting.

Building immunity and resilience against cyber attacks therefore is a collective effort.

Citizens need to look at online information with a critical eye. This means that we need to understand that every perspective has an agenda.

Reading other viewpoints is pivotal to understanding an issue holistically, and how perspectives can change depending on the context, time period and people. This process of critical reading will help us understand our inner bias and guide us to be more discerning users of cyberspace.

In a "cyber-chess" game, there may be no final destination.

The only way forward lies in recognising our propensity to immerse ourselves in perspectives within our echo chambers and in truly understanding the multiplicity of perspectives around us.

Faith Angeline Yeh, 18

Junior College Year 2 student