Visitors with guide dogs welcome in the Gardens

We thank Mr Chan Cheh Miun for his letter (Outing to Botanic Gardens marred by way guide dogs were treated, Sept 10).

We are sorry to hear about the experience that Mr Chan and his fellow visitors had at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Aug 22, and appreciate his feedback about the incident.

The Gardens endeavours to cater to the diverse needs of visitors and be an inclusive space for people of all abilities to enjoy.

In this regard, we recognise that guide dogs facilitate the mobility of our visitors who have visual disabilities and they are welcome in our Gardens.

We have spoken to our staff about how the incident was managed and have reminded them to be more sensitive to the needs of our visitors.

We will also be contacting Mr Chan to apologise to him and his friends. We look forward to welcoming them to the Gardens again soon.

Dr Nigel Taylor

Group Director

Singapore Botanic Gardens