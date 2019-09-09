Violent West Papua protests under probe

We refer to the report (Students' arrest sparks protests in West Papua, Aug 20) which used terms, such as "under Indonesia control", that could be misunderstood.

The transfer of sovereignty of the former Dutch colony to the Republic of Indonesia came about after the Dutch-Indonesian Round Table Conference and subsequent bilateral and multilateral negotiations, including diplomatic efforts from 1950 to 1962.

These led to an agreement between the Netherlands and Indonesia on Aug 15, 1962 concerning West New Guinea (Papua and West Papua) known as the New York Agreement.

One of Indonesia's obligations under this agreement was to mandate the act of self-determination by the people of Irian Barat (Papua and West Papua).

This mandate was deliberated through the 1962 Pepera process held from July to August 1969. It was then implemented in eight districts that existed at that time and participated in by 1,026 members of Dewan Musyawarah Pepera (DMP).

The DMP members consisted of 400 people representing traditional elements who were the chieftains and customary heads, 360 people representing regional elements and 266 people representing elements of socio-political organisations from all regions of Irian Barat (Papua and West Papua).

The implementation of Pepera 1969 as a form of self-determination has been conducted in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

All members of the House of Representatives from the eight regions unanimously voted that Papua was part of the Republic of Indonesia.

The government of Indonesia deeply regrets the recent isolated incidents in Malang and Surabaya and they are being investigated.

The President has instructed the Indonesian Chief of Police to enforce the rule of law and take necessary action against any racial discriminatory acts and the acts of anarchists in conducting protests or demonstrations.

Ratna Lestari Harjana

Counsellor for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia