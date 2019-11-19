Forum: Verification, checks had to be conducted before CPF money processed

We thank Mr Benjamin Chiang for his feedback (Claiming CPF monies with no nomination a frustrating experience, Nov 8).

Mr Chiang's case involved the distribution of monies to several beneficiaries who were related to the deceased Central Provident Fund (CPF) member across generations.

The Public Trustee had to confirm the identities of all lawfully entitled beneficiaries, establish if they remained alive, and work out the division of the claims.

If some of the beneficiaries had passed away, their share of the deceased CPF member's estate could be subject to redistribution according to law.

In addition, some of the required documents were issued in a foreign language, and had to be translated into English for verification.

The Public Trustee has been following up with Mr Chiang on the progress of his case and appreciates the effort that he has taken to assemble the documents and instructions from his relatives.

We have also contacted him to understand the challenges he faced, so that we can improve our systems and processes. All CPF members are encouraged to make a nomination. This will enable the distribution of CPF monies to the nominated beneficiaries promptly and efficiently.

Andrea Goh

Director, Corporate Communications Division

Ministry of Law