Values education is an integral part of school curriculum

We thank Mr Ho San Cheow (Schools must attach values to what is being taught; Sept 18) and Mr Alan Kiat-Leng Lee (Teaching of values should start at home; Sept 19) for their letters.

The inculcation of core values and life skills in students has been a long-held commitment of the Ministry of Education (MOE). Values in Action (VIA) programmes are implemented in every school - testifying to the emphasis MOE places on moulding our young to be socially responsible citizens with a heart for the community.

These VIA programmes enable students to understand community issues and the needs of others, so that they can better contribute to improving their homes, schools and communities.

VIA is also incorporated in Co-Curricular Activities where our students are given opportunities to work in diverse teams, whether in primary or secondary school. These meaningful learning experiences enable them to build important life skills such as resilience and collaboration.

Students are also taught key everyday responsibilities that extend beyond the classroom and start right from the place closest to their hearts - their homes.

Daily cleaning activities are now in place in all schools to inculcate a sense of responsibility and good life habits. The aim is for such habits developed at school to translate to similar habits at home and in public places.

MOE will continue working with schools and parents to nurture our young to be caring and committed citizens, conscious of their duty to family and society. Clearly, MOE and schools cannot do this alone.

We invite all parents, guardians and community partners to join us in inculcating the right values in our children.

Puvan Ariaratnam

Director, Character and Citizenship Education

Student Development Curriculum Division

Ministry of Education