Use wearable tech to safeguard NSFs from heatstroke

It was distressing to hear of the young, full-time national serviceman dying from heatstroke (NSF dies after being warded for heatstroke; May 1).

The weather in Singapore can get unbearably hot at times.

It is inevitable that some of our national servicemen will suffer from heat exhaustion during their training exercises.

There is wearable technology in the market today that can monitor for signs of sickness during outdoor exercises before it gets too late.

Can't we spend some money on these for our young citizens?

Tan Teck Leng

