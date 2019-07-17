Use tech to keep tabs on families in need

It saddened me to read about the death of a man and his mother (Man found dead at foot of HDB block, while mum found dead in flat, July 10).

Based on their neighbour's account, the son appeared to be struggling to take care of his mother, who had dementia. He had borrowed money to pay for his mother's medical expenses.

He was also said to have stopped working to care for his mother after his father died.

I wonder if more could have been done to help them.

Some families are often too embarrassed to seek help for fear of losing their dignity.

Could the authorities have linked them to groups that deliver free meals to needy families, and to career groups that could find jobs where the man could have worked from home?

Is it possible, with technology, to keep tabs on such families so that some support or help is available when needed?

In addition, families like these should not have to worry about medical bills. The Government should consider giving free medical care to Singaporeans over the age of 85. After all, these people contributed to Singapore's early economic growth.

Appreciation should not come in the form of a Pioneer or Merdeka Generation Package. It should just be a Singaporean Package. As we gear up to celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, it may be time to review how we celebrate national events.

It is sad indeed that a number of people who are part of this country are left helpless or forgotten.

Janagi Somu