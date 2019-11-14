Forum: Use reward system to lower plastic bag use

I applaud the extension of the initiative by FairPrice to levy a 10-cent or 20-cent surcharge for plastic bags at 25 outlets (FairPrice extends 'no plastic bag' trial for another year, Nov 5).

As shoppers, we do have a responsibility to reduce our use of such bags. It is heartening to see that the majority of those surveyed were supportive of the initial "no plastic bag" trial.

However, it is true that lower-income groups are affected more by the fee. Additionally, single-use plastic bags are reused as bin liners, maintaining hygiene in our estates. In order to effectively change consumer behaviour, it is not enough to charge fees every time shoppers forget to bring their own bags.

I suggest that a reward system be set in place that works together with NTUC's LinkPoints. Cashiers can award shoppers who bring their own bags with extra LinkPoints and for those who are not members, a 10-cent discount.

Another way to promote the reduction of plastic bag use is to expand the plastic bag donation bin to more outlets. If the plastic bags are in good condition, redistribute them back to the shoppers.

Everyone has a part to play in solving the plastic waste problem, and working with all stakeholders is a must. Applying a carrot-and-stick approach and allowing the community to be involved will lead to a successful reduction in plastic bag use.

Michael Ng