Use of natural sources to cut air-con use encouraged

We thank Mr Joel Tong for his letter (Design choices can make homes cooler; Nov 13).

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) launched the Green Mark certification scheme in 2005 to promote high-performance, environmentally friendly buildings.

A key thrust of this is to encourage the use of natural sources of heating, cooling and ventilation to create comfortable conditions inside buildings.

For example, simulation modelling can be used to identify the optimal building design and layout for good natural ventilation. Ceiling fans are also highly encouraged.

In our tropical climate, the use of these natural sources is one of the best ways to create a comfortable environment while reducing the need for air-conditioning.

We are heartened to see more project teams adopting such design strategies.

BCA's 2016 survey on green buildings also found that over 90 per cent of home owners understood the benefits of green buildings, and more than 70 per cent were willing to pay 3 to 4 per cent more to own a home in a green development.

We will continue to work with industry stakeholders, including the Singapore Green Building Council, developers, and building and home owners to promote green buildings.

Ang Kian Seng

Group Director, Environmental Sustainability

Building and Construction Authority