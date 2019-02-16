Use mileage to decide on car inspection

The recent discussion in the Forum pages regarding the compulsory three-yearly vehicle inspection was interesting and it concerns most car owners (Check for 3-year-old cars a waste of money, Jan 30; Inspection of 3-year-old cars ensures safety, Feb 12).

I have a friend whose car is about 2½ years old but which has clocked mileage of over 130,000km.

I know of car owners who do not hit that kind of mileage even when they are scrapping their cars at the 10th year of their lives.

With private hire cars increasing in popularity, I believe there will be more and more of these high-mileage cars on the roads.

It is logical to assume that higher usage will lead to higher wear and tear - it is the reason car dealers require us to service our vehicles every 10,000km or after not more than six months.

It makes more sense for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to use this mileage-based approach, coupled with a time-based one for our compulsory inspections. The reminders can be sent through e-mail or text messaging.

Another suggestion for LTA to consider is to incorporate car inspection with car servicing. LTA could specify the items that are to be checked by the service centre.

LTA could then do a random audit from time to time for compliance and take action if necessary.

Sim Lim Onn