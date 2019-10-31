Forum: Use green equipment to maintain parks

Do the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the National Parks Board (NParks) have a policy regarding the use of environmentally friendly equipment by park maintenance contractors or limits on the noise and emission levels of such equipment used in parks and nature reserves?

While using the newly completed Old Upper Thomson park connector recently, I noticed that the leaf blowers used are powered by petroleum-based, two-stroke engines.

These emit a lot of harmful exhaust gases and noise in the very place we go to for some fresh air and quiet.

There are rechargeable battery-driven alternatives that can do the job equally well.

Nicholas Ang