US-China spat affecting consumers

The recent spillover effect of the US-China trade war in which Google suspended its business with Huawei is bound to affect millions of consumers worldwide.

There is clearly a misalignment of goals and motivations behind the US' protectionism towards China's technology and China's globalist agenda, as manifested in Huawei's 5G network roll-out and top-notch smartphones.

The United States' claims of espionage seem to be hyperbole without substantive evidence, while the increasing disassociation from Huawei by countries such as Australia and Japan seeks to undermine China's credibility.

Given how the affair visibly affects consumers now in their day-to-day life, there needs to be more substantive evidence from both parties moving forward.

Eldrick Cheong Kwang Aik, 21

Undergraduate

