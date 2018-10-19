Upgrade ferry link between S'pore, Johor

I read with interest the recent proposal by Johor's Menteri Besar to build a third bridge from southern Johor's Pengerang district to Singapore's Pulau Ubin (Crooked bridge plan may be revived: Johor chief minister; Oct 17).

Instead of spending huge sums of money as well as jeopardising Singapore's last few nature sanctuaries as a corollary of having a new bridge, I propose that the two governments look into improving the current ferry links between Pengerang and Changi.

Currently, passengers can either take a bumboat from Changi Village to Tanjong Pengelih or an air-conditioned ferry which runs only twice a day from Changi Ferry Terminal - which is interestingly, operated by Johor Port Authority - to Tanjong Belungkor.

The former is an uncomfortable, non-air-conditioned ride and departs only when the full capacity of the bumboat is filled, while there is hardly any information on the latter when one searches for it online.

This is a pity as there is a lot of untapped tourism potential in south-east Johor.

To improve the transport links between both countries without spending a bomb, we should improve and upgrade the current ferry links.

Additionally, it would be even better if there are vehicular ferries that travel on a fixed schedule between Changi and Pengerang.

Lee Yong Se