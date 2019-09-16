Update public on probe into giving of red packets at crematorium

It has been more than seven months since the National Environment Agency (NEA) gave an update on what was then an ongoing probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) into the illegal practice of crematorium and funeral staff receiving red packets at Mandai Crematorium for services rendered (More than just a gift?, Feb 10).

Can the CPIB and NEA update the public on the investigations that have been done since, and whether there have been any actions taken against the perpetrators?

It is my hope that the CPIB can reiterate the severity of the matter, regardless of the token amount in each red packet.

It is clearly in the public interest for the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore to make clear its position on the gifting of red packets to funeral staff, an industrywide practice that has been going on for decades.

Other than encouraging their members and the public to comply with regulations set out by NEA of not giving gifts and red packets to public servants at Mandai Crematorium, what has the association done since then to better educate its members and inform the public on curbing this illegal practice?

Would the association also consider implementing a "no red packet policy" for all its members?

If not, what are the constraints faced by the association?

More fundamentally, what has the association done to improve the remuneration of its staff and the career prospects of young funeral professionals in Singapore?

It is also in the public interest for the association to provide information on member companies so that bereaved families can make informed decisions when making funerary arrangements.

Consumers are entitled to know whether the association has made any concerted and proactive efforts to devise a comprehensive Code of Conduct and a list of best practices to regulate and curb potential excesses and how their interests will be best protected during every transaction with funeral directors in Singapore.

It is the hope of many Singaporeans that the association continues to take the lead in effecting more improvements to the standards of the funeral profession.

Chen Jiaxi