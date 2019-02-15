Unveil stories of forgotten forefathers

Mrs Vivienne Tan should be commended for writing a book on 19th-century philanthropist Tan Kim Seng (Shedding light on life and legacy of Peranakan pioneer Tan Kim Seng, Feb 10).

I hope her move will set a trend that will unveil the stories of our other long-forgotten forefathers in colonial Singapore who did great deeds for the people and the country.

The pioneering local community leaders in the 1900s up to the outbreak of World War II were "the dominant socio-economic force" at that time, said Dr C. F. Yong in his book, Chinese Leadership And Power In Colonial Singapore. Some examples are Lim Boon Keng, Song Ong Siang, Tan Jiak Kim, Seah Liang Seah and Lee Choon Guan.

Part of the Straits Chinese British Association, they achieved much success in improving living conditions, introducing Mandarin classes for English-educated Chinese, providing funding for a school of medicine and a college for the arts and sciences and abolishing the rule barring locals from working in the Straits Settlements Civil Service.

The colonial government recognised their strength and value to Singapore and allowed them to take part in local affairs by nominating them as unofficial members of bodies such as the Straits Settlements Legislative Council and the Municipal Commission.

Some of these leaders even dared to talk about self-government. While the colonial ruler had none of that, it marked the beginning of Singapore's post-war anti-colonial movement, which ousted British rule.

These trailblazers are an integral part of our history. Yet, they are unheralded. We know more about our former colonial masters than about them. They deserve more than having roads named after them. Let us then remember and honour them appropriately.

Anthony Oei