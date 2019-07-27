Unsporting behaviour unbecoming of swimming champs

I am a Singaporean and a swimming enthusiast who loves watching world events on the sport.

I am not here to support any country or athlete but to express my opinion on the sad state of affairs in the world of competitive swimming (Sun Yang saga is a search for justice in a heated pool, July 25).

Swimming, as with many other sports, has been a staple in the Olympic Games since the time of the Greeks and countries compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and friendship.

With regard to the podium drama at the Fina World Championships on Tuesday, to not shake hands with the winner or pose for photos after the medal ceremony is showing pure disrespect to the sport and a gross violation of the principles of sportsmanship.

No one is guilty unless proven so and Chinese medallist Sun Yang, currently embroiled in a cloud of doping and cheating allegations, is innocent until he is proven otherwise.

If Britain's Duncan Scott or Australian Mack Horton are so sure that he is a cheat, then why jump into the pool and compete?

Why display all that rude and unsporting behaviour on the podium after a competition? Would they have shaken Sun Yang's hand had they won the gold?

Tan Thian Poh