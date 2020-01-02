Forum: Unlicensed cross-border car hire drivers tout services openly

News on the launch of a Singapore-Johor Baru carpool service by Sameride has led to the authorities warning against engaging cross-border hire services by people using unlicensed vehicles (Unlicensed vehicles cannot offer cross-border services: LTA, Dec 30, 2019).

Cross-border services are not permitted by the authorities in both countries, yet it appears that unlicensed operators have been openly ferrying passengers across the border.

These foreign drivers play hide-and-seek with Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers. They tout openly at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay and even advertise their services openly on social media.

Only by curbing the demand for such services can their supply be lowered. Commuters who use these services should be penalised too.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and LTA should work more closely to stop these vehicles from coming into Singapore. Front-line officers should be able to identify drivers coming in and out of Singapore on a frequent basis.

Lim Lian Chin