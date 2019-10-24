Forum: University works with students' union to fine-tune bus services

We refer to Mr Chng Poh Hwa's letter (Increase capacity, frequency of NUS campus bus service, Oct 21).

The National University of Singapore (NUS) pays close attention to the service levels of our internal shuttle bus services.

We work with the NUS Students' Union (Nussu) throughout the year and conduct, through the union, an annual student satisfaction survey on the shuttle bus services.

This feedback is used to fine-tune our on-campus operations, which include the shuttle bus services.

Periodically, external consultants are engaged to conduct independent reviews of the travel trends of shuttle bus commuters to maximise bus routes and frequency.

The latest review of the internal shuttle bus services by an independent external consultant has just been concluded.

While we are still evaluating the findings for implementation, we can assure Mr Chng that we will address the overcrowding during peak periods by adjusting arrival frequencies and re-evaluating service routes to improve the overall rider experience.

The safety of our community is of vital importance to us. We have increased the frequency of campus security patrols and the number of security officers on campus.

All internal shuttle buses are also equipped with closed-circuit television cameras.

The university is committed to building a safer campus for everyone in our community.

Koh Yan Leng

Associate Vice-President (Campus Life)

National University of Singapore