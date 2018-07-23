Uneven park connector pathways a hazard to PMD users

I would like to highlight the issue of the uneven surfaces of park connector pathways.

Despite being relatively new, these pathways have undulating or uneven surfaces. This is largely due to the tree roots that have crept underneath the paths and dislodged the asphalt or tar surfaces.

I have encountered stretches of park connector pathways, especially opposite Valley Point leading to Lower Delta Road, where many personal mobility device (PMD) users have fallen down.

Another area that has caught many PMD users off guard is the stretch alongside the Pandan River, from Toh Guan Road heading towards Boon Lay Way.

Due to the sudden uneven surface that results in a sharp bump, these users lose their balance and fall. Some have suffered injuries due to this as well.

I hope that the National Parks Board or the relevant authorities will look into this matter and make urgent repairs to these surfaces to minimise further accidents and unnecessary injuries.

Andrew Yap Jong Teng