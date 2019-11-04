Two views on the use of PMDs

Many Singaporeans have called for a ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs). However, those who use them for their livelihood would strongly oppose this move.

I stand in the middle.

Those calling for a ban are justified. Pathways are often taken up by speeding PMDs. Once, an e-scooter flashed past me. The rider did not stop, slow down or alert me that he was coming.

Riders should adhere to the safety rules laid down by the Land Transport Authority. But with so much ground to cover, I doubt enforcement can be effective everywhere. Can speed cameras be installed on footpaths?

I also sometimes agree with people who are against the ban.

Some use PMDs to cut the cost of their daily commute. And then there are the food delivery riders for whom this is a livelihood.

It is difficult, but the authorities should try to appease both camps.

Meanwhile, riders should do their part and dismount when crossing the road and slow down at blind spots.

Wong Wen Bing, 13

Secondary 1 student