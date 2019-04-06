Two StarHub technicians came to my house, and nothing was done

Recently, StarHub advised its customers whose TVs are connected by cable to switch to a fibre line connection as it is ending cable transmission in June.

I went to a StarHub outlet at Plaza Singapura to arrange for this, and was told that two technicians would visit my house - the first to lay a fibre line and the second to connect the new set-top box for fibre.

On Tuesday, the technician who came to lay the fibre line examined the set-up in my house and said there was no need to lay a new fibre line.

He left without doing anything.

On Thursday, a second technician came to set up the new fibre connection to the TV.

He said the first technician was wrong and there was no way he could set up the fibre connection without the line having been laid.

So he left without doing anything either.

I am back to square one after taking, and wasting, two half-days off.

StarHub should realise that for some customers, time is money.

It should ensure that all its technicians know what they are doing before going to customers' homes. Obviously one of the two who came to my house did not.

There might be other customers who are similarly affected.

Can the StarHub management please explain what is happening?

Goh Khee Kuan