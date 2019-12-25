Tweak in national strategy needed to improve recycling proficiency

We know the 3Rs of recycling - reduce, re-use, recycle - and have started doing so more recently since global warming worsened.

Japan has set an extremely good example in environmental awareness. Bins for recycling are everywhere in Japan - in neighbourhoods, schools, parks, streets, malls and train stations.

In Singapore, bins can be found everywhere, but they are generic ones which one can use to dispose of anything and everything.

Recycling bins found in neighbourhoods are also generic ones, for all types of recyclable materials such as glass, paper and plastics. People who do not know better may just use them to dispose of any item they think is recyclable, even if it is not.

I have been to shopping malls with different coloured recycling bins for different items.

I have looked into the bins and seen that they were either misused or underused.

I also wonder why categorised recycling bins are available at the malls instead of at housing estates where people need them most.

Who separates his trash at home and takes it to the malls to dispose of?

And why target shopping trash when more trash is generated at home?

Singaporeans often do not know how to sort their trash. We need a nationwide drive to educate people on materials and how to manage trash for a better future.

Alycia GohYingpei