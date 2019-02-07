TV contestants exposed their ignorance

Chinese cuisine has been widely praised by the world's finest gourmets. So the reactions of contestants on reality TV show The Bachelor simply exposed their ignorance of what constitutes epicurean delights (US dating show pans Singapore food; Jan 31).

With Malay, Indian and Peranakan influences, Singaporean dining, even for the masses, carries gradations that only a finely tuned palate can discern and appreciate.

Ketchup and chilli sauce on well-done steaks, fish and chips and broiled vegetables heaped together with lumps of buttered corn are all fine and good for the sheltered Westerner, but don't let ignorance expose an utter lack of worldliness.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)