Turkey's approach helps regional stability

I refer to the report (Turkey edges closer to Russia amid US sanctions; Aug 19) by global affairs correspondent Robin Chatterjee.

It is incorrect to label Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an autocrat.

Turkey is a democracy. President Erdogan was elected by the Turkish people in free elections, with all political actors observing democratic principles.

In his analysis, Mr Chatterjee portrays the overall approach of Turkish foreign policy as being uni-dimensional.

Turkey sits on the crossroads of Europe and Asia and is surrounded by numerous regions of instability and conflict.

It is a Nato member and has longstanding relations with the European Union and the United States. Likewise, Russia is a very important regional neighbour and our relations are multifaceted and developing even further.

This multidimensional outlook of Turkey is necessary for our national interest.

Turkey, which has ties with all the nations and organisations mentioned above, is doing much more for the stability of the greater region than we would be if we were to artificially limit our partnerships and international dealings.

Murat Lutem

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey