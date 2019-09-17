Tuition is here to stay

The recent Straits Times editorial is absolutely right (Tuition is not an educational end, Sept 11). But how many parents will agree with or at least acknowledge its truth?

Going by the entrenched fear of losing out and the misperception that school learning is all about scoring As in exams, Singaporean parents are not likely to be convinced by a single editorial.

Furthermore, the economic benefits of tuition go beyond the direct players - willing parents to pay and willing tutors to take the money. The tuition expenditure of $1.4 billion last year certainly contributes to the gross domestic product.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)