Trust - a two-way street

Trust is a two-way street: for the people to trust the Government, the Government must also trust the people to show their full support (Dialogue key to fostering trust between Govt and people: Heng, May 10).

Trust must be backed by action. People trust in a government that will always act in the interests of the nation and its citizens. The perception of this is also very important.

The actions of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew generated this trust, and so the people responded in kind in times of crisis.

For the good of Singapore, we must never forget this. Should the next generation of leaders nurture this same kind of trust with the people, we will have a bright future.

A Chinese emperor once said that the government is the ship while the people make up the water. Without the full support of the people, the kingdom will collapse.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)