We refer to the letter by Mr Lau Yeow Sin where he pointed to a photograph taken during this year's Exercise Wallaby (Safety first for soldiers, Nov 1).

The dismounted troops attacking the objective were adhering to the safety distance of at least 5m from the stationary Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

We thank Mr Lau for supporting our emphasis on safety and for pointing out the importance of adhering to safety regulations.

Lim Kah Kheng (Colonel)

Commander

Armour Training Institute