Treasure value of teamwork

One of the skills that students lack nowadays is the spirit of teamwork, and a big part of this is due to the "kiasu" mentality ingrained in Singaporeans.

In a sense, this has cultivated a very unhealthy educational system where students view each other as competitors and try their best to perform better than their classmates, often forgetting that, as a class, they should all learn together.

This happens in the form of not sharing notes, ignoring others when they send a message on WhatsApp groups saying that they need help and much more.

There is a need for students to treasure the value of teamwork and for schools to cultivate this in students at a young age.

Vanness Ang Wah Yee, 14

Secondary 2 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.