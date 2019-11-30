Transition towards cleaner energy - a collective effort

We thank Mr Ong Yao Min for his feedback (Brighter future with higher use of solar power, Nov 26).

We agree that more can be done, and the public and private sectors must work closely together to scale up solar adoption.

To overcome our land constraints, the Government has been aggregating and maximising solar installations on the rooftops of public-sector buildings under the SolarNova programme.

Over the last five years, around 240 MWp of solar panels have been committed under this programme.

By next year, one in two Housing Board rooftops will have solar panels installed.

Going forward, we will be working with industry stakeholders to encourage solar installations on the rooftops of private-sector buildings.

We are also looking at innovative ways to deploy solar installations at spaces such as reservoirs and offshore spaces.

JTC has introduced the SolarLand Programme which implements redeployable solar panels for ease of deployment to alternative locations in the event that the current plot of land needs to be developed.

The Land Transport Authority has also installed solar panels at newer rail depots such as the Tuas, Gali Batu and Mandai depots.

The Government has been streamlining regulatory requirements and supporting research and development (R&D) efforts. For example, regulations have been simplified for solar installations and we have engaged in R&D efforts in energy storage and solar forecasting technologies to maximise solar power generation.

In the coming months, we will be engaging industry players, the research community and the public to seek ideas for a more sustainable future.

We look forward to co-creating Singapore's Energy Story to overcome our energy challenges. We welcome interested parties to send their suggestions to EMA_Enquiry@ema.gov.sg

Toh Wee Khiang

Director, National Energy Transformation Office

Energy Market Authority