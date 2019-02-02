Transforming tomorrow together today

Singapore is at a crossroads and our future can be brighter if we embrace change together (Dark clouds loom but S'pore is never helpless: Tharman; Jan 27).

Current events around the world indicate that we are living in the best of times and the worst of times; where great opportunities and high risks abound. Now, more than ever in history, we have the means to live longer and richer, but not the meaning to live happier.

We are on the brink of a new era of abundance powered by digital technology, but live in an obsolete world system that encourages a scarcity mindset with zero-sum thinking.

This has and will exacerbate the growing divide between the haves and have-nots in developed societies, including Singapore.

While the quick fix to tackle the divide is to raise taxes and redistribute wealth, a more sustainable approach is to nurture an inclusive culture where everyone can give and care for each other.

The process to develop the new desired habit takes regular frequency and considerable time, but it can be achieved by designing giving as a journey to help people start giving in multiple ways and at different stages of their life.

Taking the journey approach enables individuals to grow and be transformed along the way as they experience the impact and joy of their giving.

A new age of social networking has also begun and it is up to us to harness technology and develop collaborative human-centred solutions that unleash the forces of partnership and innovation.

To succeed in the new era, we must adopt a whole-systems mentality to build a future society where we can thrive together.

We must transform tomorrow together today.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho