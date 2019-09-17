Training providers should apply to be part of PSEA-approved list

I was heartened to hear from the Ministry of Education that training providers can apply for their courses to be considered for inclusion in the list of Post-Secondary Education Account-approved courses (Post-Secondary Education Account can be used for selected SkillsFuture courses, July 8).

Since then, I have e-mailed several training providers requesting that they apply for this inclusion, as I believe their courses could be useful for one's career and personal development. However, I have yet to receive any reply.

It appears that while there is an avenue for courses to become PSEA-approved, training providers do not seem willing to apply. This makes it difficult for those who are financially constrained to take these courses.

Perhaps more awareness of this option is needed so that more training providers will act on it.

Training providers should also be more flexible in the scheduling of their classes. Conducting classes on weekday evenings may take a toll on those who have spent a long day at work.

Perhaps there could be weekend classes so that these workers would be better able to concentrate after some rest.

Kevin Tan