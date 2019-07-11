Training for merchants on QR payment acceptance

We thank Mr Phua Kok Hee for his feedback (Make QR codes easier to generate for e-payment, July 9).

Nets provides training to all its merchants on the use of payment terminals, as well as contactless/QR payment acceptance, and will reach out to the merchants to offer refresher training periodically.

Merchants using the Nets terminal can select the "Nets QR" option and enter the purchase amount on the Nets terminal to generate a QR code.

Merchants using their Electronic Cash Register can select the "QR"/"Nets" option to activate the QR code. Consumers can then scan the QR code to complete the transaction.

Consumers need not ask for UnionPay to generate a QR code. They can just activate their preferred wallet app, and scan the QR code that is already generated by the terminal.

Consumers and our merchant partners can reach out to us with feedback or with any request for assistance on 6274-1212 (a 24/7 hotline) or e-mail info@nets.com.sg

Alvin Seck

Head, Merchant Services and Solutions

Nets