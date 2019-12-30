Forum: Traffic Police need to spend more time patrolling roads

It will not be of much use if the Traffic Police acquire new motorbikes but don't spend enough time policing the roads (New Traffic Police BMW motorbikes to hit the road from April, Dec 23).

Nothing beats seeing the Traffic Police actually plying the roads, especially the expressways.

Their presence will reassure motorists, who will feel safer and know that roads are being used in accordance with the law.

High-tech gadgets like speed cameras and red light cameras cannot spot all infringements.

It is common to see motorcyclists riding on the right-most lane of expressways, and slow-moving vehicles such as vans, buses and lorries hogging the fast lanes and making it difficult for other motorists to overtake them.

Many cars are also fitted with bright LED headlights that can be blinding to other motorists.

The Traffic Police must patrol the roads frequently, especially during peak hours, to deter traffic offenders.

Their presence is needed to make sure motorists comply with traffic rules.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong