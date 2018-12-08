Trace source of food poisoning outbreaks

Having four separate food poisoning incidents over three days, all in the same hotel, is a serious matter (175 fall ill after four events at Mandarin Orchard ballroom; Dec 6).

These do not include the three mass food poisoning incidents last month.

With our stringent Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, it is shocking to learn of such a vast number of food poisoning cases within a short period of time.

Food establishments must impress upon their staff not to be complacent and to practise personal hygiene at all times before handling food.

Also, they should never allow cross-contamination of raw and cooked food.

The processes and protocols should be strictly observed in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, both the National Environment Agency and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore should trace the source of these unusual outbreaks, especially if they originate from outside the kitchen.

With the festive season around the corner, every effort must be made by the food handlers to prevent further outbreaks.

Surely we do not want more people to be hit with food poisoning.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan