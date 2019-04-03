Tough love will help kids today

I commend Ms Tee Hun Ching for her radical but much needed way of parenting (Want to be a better parent? Try doing nothing, March 31).

In today's psychologically and digitally confused world where the norms, authorities and institutions that used to guide us in raising children are now being challenged and discarded as irrelevant, her methods are laudable.

What is needed today to counter the "overscheduling, overbearing, overzealous and overprotective" style of parenting is to consider the tough-love approach.

At times, tough-love methods, like "doing nothing", can accomplish what tender love - doing everything - will not for our children.

Why? Because tough love is still love.

Though the child may suffer in the short term from parents withholding their help, it helps the child mature by learning to act independently.

Lim Boon Seng