Top up ActiveSG credits

When ActiveSG was launched in April 2014, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced that it would be issuing Singaporeans and permanent residents who signed up for the free membership with $100 worth of ActiveSG credits (Join S'pore's biggest 'sports club' and get $100 to use; May 21, 2016).

However, in February 2016, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu said that there were no plans to top up the accounts of existing members with credits.

Till today, there seem to be no plans to top up the credits again.

This is not a move in the right direction, and SportSG should do something about it.

In order to motivate people to keep fit, SportSG should top up the credits for members who have already used them fully or are about to run out of them.

If not, it should at least provide dollar-for-dollar matching up to a certain limit when members top up their accounts, similar to the Child Development account.

Our citizens need motivation and a reason to keep fit, and this will keep the population healthy too.

Having ActiveSG credits for citizens to gain "free" entry to facilities like gyms, swimming pools and badminton courts will definitely encourage more citizens to take charge of their health.

Kenneth Tan Kai Siang