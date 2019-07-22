Together, we can all help the vulnerable

We thank Mr Henry Ong for his feedback on how we can better assist tissue-paper sellers (Help tissue-paper sellers find other source of income, July 4).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development has a network of 24 Social Service Offices in every HDB town to provide accessible and coordinated social assistance to the vulnerable in the community.

We work closely with our community partners and grassroots leaders to reach out to those whom we come across during our community walks and who might need help. They include tissue-paper sellers.

We support Mr Ong's idea of enlisting the help of the public to be social ambassadors to connect with individuals in need and link them up to the help they require.

Indeed, everyone can be a social ambassador and we can build a caring and inclusive society together. If the public should come across individuals or families who need assistance, please approach the nearest Social Service Office, or call our ComCare hotline on 1800-222-000.

Denise Low

Director

Service Delivery and Coordination Division

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development