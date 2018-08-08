Timely review of uni entry criteria

From the perspective of a student who has recently secured a university place, I couldn't agree more to what Education Minister Ong Ye Kung is planning to do (Uni entry criteria for poly grads may be reviewed; July 26).

The current university admission system discriminates against poly students from different education backgrounds. Friends from the polytechnic foundation programme (PFP) - myself included - and Institute of Technical Education were taken aback by the fact that we had to go for additional interviews, getting rejected by some universities despite having the grades, while our classmates with similar grades and relevant certificates managed to secure a place with ease.

I understand that the process is supposed to be rigorous, however, fair consideration should also be given to students with a different education background as we do bring certain skills to the table that others may not have.

Overall, academic results are not the key determinant of success in life.

Our admissions process should take into account intangibles like skills and grit to make our meritocratic system stronger and more inclusive.

Jonathan Lee Jun Hui, 22

University student