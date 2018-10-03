Time to stop dishonest workshops from taking people for a ride

I refer to the letter by Mr Goh Eng Koon (Take action against workshops that submit inflated claims; Sept 28).

Something quite similar happened to my daughter in March this year when she had an accident with a rental car driven by an Uber driver.

My husband and I gave instructions over the phone to our daughter to take photos of the damage, get the contact details of the passenger and driver and to request he send the car to our car workshop the next day to assess the damage. We went there to assist as well.

The workshop said it would cost $350 to repair the car. The driver then mentioned that he needed to ask the leasing company for advice despite us telling him not to because the car was already more than 10 years old.

We ended up having to deal with the leasing company's owner. He refused to negotiate outright and made all sorts of excuses. Within two days, I received a repair bill of $7,000 that was sent to my car insurance company.

I then went to the car workshop, where I saw that the vehicle now looked as good as new. There was nothing I could do to protest that most of the repaired parts were not related to the damage caused by the accident.

My conclusion is that such repair workshops are working in tandem with certain car owners and/or motor insurance companies to squeeze as much as possible from an accident claim, because they know the affected party has no recourse as it takes too much money and time to pursue the matter.

It is time to relook claims by such unscrupulous workshops, car owners and/or motor insurance companies, who seem so confident that they can get away with this cheating.

Diana Lim Sok Mun (Madam)