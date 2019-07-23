Time to recognise People's Defence Force volunteers' contributions

The inaugural Outstanding SCDF Volunteer Award is a right step in recognising the contributions of its volunteers, especially those from the older generations.

In 1965, a nondescript column announcement appeared in The Straits Times. It was a call to duty from the Ministry of Interior and Defence. Singapore, just separated from the Federation of Malaysia, had a small defence force, probably the 1st and 2nd Singapore Infantry Regiment and an assortment of armament from the departed British.

Then Minister for Defence Goh Keng Swee appealed to "young men and young women between the ages of 18 and 40 years to serve their country and undergo military training without seriously interfering with their normal lives as volunteer soldiers in the People's Defence Force (PDF)".

The PDF was formerly the Singapore Volunteer Corps (SVC), a militia under the British.

More than 3,000 from all walks of life and races responded to Dr Goh's call. This part-time fighting force would become an essential part of the Singapore Armed Forces.

When national service (NS) came into force, this group of PDF volunteers was demobbed. Some volunteers were offered positions as non-commissioned officers to complement the officers in training the NS recruits.

Volunteers are a special breed. They serve the country and countrymen without expecting anything in return.

It is time for the uncles and aunties who responded in 1965 to uphold Singapore's sovereignty with their young lives to be recognised.

Kenny Goh