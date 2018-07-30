Tighten security at educational institutions

The recent news of a murder at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus has raised the issue of safety in some of our educational institutions (Fatal stabbing on Ang Mo Kio ITE campus; July 20).

In general, polytechnics, universities and ITE colleges here are more accessible to the public because of the facilities - such as foodcourts - they provide.

Safety protocols can be more easily breached because the movement of outsiders may not be monitored stringently.

Threats to the safety of students and staff also increase when a school's carpark, for instance, is easily accessible to the public.

Such campuses could also be more vulnerable to any terror attack or hostage situation.

All academic institutions here - whether tertiary or otherwise - must tighten their security measures, and reassure the stakeholders that they are able to provide a safe and conducive environment for students and staff.

Issues pertaining to safety should never be compromised, and there should be legal penalties for any negligence.

As a polytechnic student, I hope the authorities will ensure that all schools and campuses here implement and sustain stringent safety measures.

Dwayne Low Wen Hao