Thumbprint scan may be a problem for some seniors

I empathise with Forum letter writer Ng Chor Chye, who complained about the security issues he encountered (Problems with airport's fingerprint scanning, May 24). I have had similar experiences.

At both the Changi Airport and Woodlands checkpoints, my thumbprint did not show clearly.

On one occasion, an immigration officer told me he would help me by recording my index fingerprint as my identification. Unfortunately, the next time I was at a counter, I was informed that there was no record of the fingerprint.

On my visits to Johor, I have had no problems at the Malaysian immigration checkpoints when they scan the index fingerprints.

Because of my experiences, I wrote to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Singapore in January this year. To date, I have received no response.

Senior citizens may not have well-defined lines on their thumbs and fingers because of "wear and tear". Surely something can be done to help people with thumbprint identification problems.

T. Jeganathan