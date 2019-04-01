Think twice about social media posts

People today share everything on social media, like their daily activities, the food they eat and their locations.

However, they do not realise that they are inadvertently giving people information about themselves or their situations. For example, if someone posts a picture of himself leaving the country, he is essentially letting everyone know that his house will be empty.

Social media has also increased the amount of online scams, as information can be easily replicated without people realising it is fake. We should be more cautious and think twice about what we post online.

Ryan Koh, 14

Secondary 3 student

