The real push to fight climate crisis

As interesting as the approach of using effective communication to tackle climate change sounds, I believe this will do little to change the current situation (Communication key to tackling crisis: Expert, July 22).

Have we really been lacking in public education about the negative effects of climate change? It has sidled its way into the A-level biology syllabus, is incorporated into major tourist attractions and is emphasised on fast-food straw dispensers. Posters guilt-trip us: "Turtles in the ocean are dying because you chose to take this straw!"

We are all sufficiently educated on the devastating horrors of climate change - and it is not working.

This "green fatigue" is very real, and may be setting in before any real change has taken place to reverse the effects of climate change.

Have we really changed anything by reducing our consumption of plastic straws?

The only reason why many people are thinking that the green movement is picking up momentum is that more people are treating it like a fad. Not many are truly willing to change their way of life and adapt a slightly less comfortable lifestyle, which is what is truly needed to spur the green movement.

While effective communication is indeed important, it is not what we need to solve the problem. What we need is first-hand experience of the horrors of climate change, only then will we be truly motivated to inspire change. After all, the anxiety to prevent terrorism did not begin until the 9/11 attacks.

Lim Xin Yi, 17

JC 2 student