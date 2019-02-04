The importance of united families

As Chinese New Year approaches, it is important that families spend time with one another.

However, the idea of coming together with extended families can be challenging to those who have drifted from their families.

One can start by chatting about simple things, from complimenting family members on their New Year outfits to talking about hobbies, before furthering the conversation to deeper topics, like one's personal goals for the year.

Ultimately, a change in our relationships starts from within the four walls in which we live. Before worrying about the happenings of the outside world, we should take a look at the people at home and invest in their lives. A united family translates to united communities and, in turn, a more united nation.

Nicole Soh Li Ying, 17

Polytechnic Year 1 student