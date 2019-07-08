Tharman as IMF chief will make history for S'pore

Having Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the next head of the International Monetary Fund will not only be a feather in the cap in his illustrious career, but will also give Singapore a larger voice in global economic affairs (Tharman "on shortlist to head IMF", July 5).

It is an opportune time in the global economic collective as the US is heading towards marginalisation and protectionism.

Mr Tharman can help to bring Asia into the new economic narrative and be the calming voice of a fragmented world. He has aptly shown himself to be very capable of this.

I urge the Government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore to set up an online petition page so that Singaporeans, together with Asian academia, can post words of encouragement to support Mr Tharman.

If he does secure the post, it would hold as much historical significance as the Singapore Botanic Gardens being listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site and Singapore hosting the first US-North Korean leaders' summit.

Colin Ong Tau Shien