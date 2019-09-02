Thankful for moves to prevent sexual misconduct on campus

While I agree that a 90-minute module or course on sexual consent may not be all-encompassing, it is certainly a step in the right direction (Courses on sexual consent not the answer, ST Online, Aug 27).

I laud the management of the universities for rolling out such a course. The fact that it is a compulsory module will drive home the message that sexual misconduct is not to be taken lightly.

Besides the course, other steps taken by the National University of Singapore (NUS) include tightened security on campus, tougher sanctions for offenders and better support for victims.

I am thankful for such measures, being the parent of a child who recently became an undergraduate at NUS.

I trust that the situation will be monitored closely by the universities, and if the need should arise, improvements or additions to the current measures will be made.

Low Siew Hua