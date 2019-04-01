Teens should get out of comfort zone

I was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis in 2016 and have had two procedures done on my left and right elbows in the past three years. I see my rheumatologist every three months and experience pain occasionally in other joints.

I also had sustained feet pain and underwent physiotherapy for a year. These medical conditions have never stopped me from participating in my school's overseas service trips and expeditions because there are ways to manage them (Student campers with trolleys spark debate, March 17).

Last year, my classmates and I trekked in Tioman with 10kg backpacks. The trip entailed crossing log bridges and abseiling from a small cliff.

These outdoor trips are meant to get us out of our comfort zones and push our limits. Let's celebrate our youth and not let any weight bear us down.

Elina Cho En Li, 15

Grade 9 student