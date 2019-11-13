Forum: Technology complements daily patrols to nab errant motorists on roads

We thank Mr Tony Lim Thiam Poh for his feedback (More Traffic Police presence needed on roads, Oct 29).

The Traffic Police (TP) takes strict enforcement action against errant motorists.

It conducts both overt patrols and covert operations daily to deter and detect irresponsible motoring.

To complement these enforcement efforts, it leverages technology, including cameras at traffic light junctions and fixed speed cameras and mobile speed cameras at traffic hot spots.

In December last year, TP also introduced the average speed camera, which can detect speed violations over a section of road, instead of only at a specific point.

Since April, TP has increased the composition sums for motorist road traffic offences, to ensure that these continue to remain effective deterrents.

TP also works with community partners and stakeholders to engage and educate members of the public on road safety.

For example, it launched the second edition of the Use Your RoadSense initiative in February to inculcate the virtues of responsibility and graciousness among road users.

In the first half of this year, the total number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities or injuries decreased by 2.5 per cent to 3,817, from 3,915 in the first half of last year.

The road traffic fatality rate has also shown a decreasing trend over the past five years, from 2.83 fatalities per 100,000 population in 2014, to 2.20 last year.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, as Mr Lim pointed out. TP would like to remind all road users to practise good RoadSense to keep our roads safer for everyone.

Tan Mei Fer

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force